MG Starlight 560 SUV To Launch in India by Festive Season 2026; Check Design, Engine Options, Expected Price and Features

JSW MG Motor India is all set to launch the new MG Starlight 560 SUV in the Indian market, with an anticipated debut during the festive season of October-November 2026. This move will mark JSW MG Motor India's foray into the mass-market plug-in hybrid segment, alongside a pure electric variant. The SUV, based on the global Wuling Starlight 560, has been extensively spied testing on Indian roads and its design has been patented in the country, confirming its imminent arrival.

Powertrain Options and Performance

The MG Starlight 560 will be offered with two distinct powertrain options: a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) and a Battery Electric Vehicle (EV).

The PHEV variant will feature a robust 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 20.5kWh battery pack. This combination delivers a formidable combined output of 194bhp to 197bhp and 230Nm of torque. Notably, the PHEV boasts an impressive pure electric range of 100km (as per the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle - CLTC) and a total driving range of 1100km when utilizing its 52-litre fuel tank. It is claimed to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 170 km/h.

For those opting for a fully electric experience, the EV version comes equipped with a 56.7kWh battery pack and a front-axle-mounted electric motor. This setup generates 134bhp to 136bhp of power and 200Nm of torque, offering an estimated range of around 450-500km on a single charge, also based on the CLTC cycle.

Design, Dimensions, and Interior Features

The MG Starlight 560 will sport a bold, boxy, and upright design, similar to its global counterpart. It measures 4745mm in length, 1850mm in width, and 1755mm in height, with a substantial wheelbase of 2810mm. These dimensions suggest a spacious cabin, capable of accommodating both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations.

The interior will feature a minimalist dashboard design centered around an integrated dual-screen setup. This includes a large 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 3.5-inch digital driver's display. Connectivity features like connected car technology, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, multiple USB charging ports, a panoramic sunroof, and Over-The-Air (OTA) updates are expected. Premium leatherette upholstery and a two-spoke steering wheel will further enhance the cabin experience, along with a 6-speaker audio system. Sources also suggest the inclusion of advanced features like ventilated and powered front seats and a 360-degree camera, and potentially Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems).

Expected Pricing and Market Positioning

While official pricing for the Indian market is yet to be announced, industry estimates suggest the MG Starlight 560 PHEV variants could start from ₹19 Lakh to ₹22 Lakh (ex-showroom), with top-spec EV/PHEV trims potentially reaching ₹25 Lakh to ₹28 Lakh (ex-showroom). This aggressive pricing strategy is anticipated due to high levels of localized manufacturing at MG's Halol facility in Gujarat.

The MG Starlight 560 is poised to be a strong contender in the mid-size SUV segment, directly challenging established rivals such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XEV 9S. Its unique offering of both PHEV and EV powertrains aims to cater to a diverse range of buyers seeking electrified mobility solutions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).