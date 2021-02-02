UK based, Reporting Accounts – provider of information and insights into over 4.8 million companies in The UK have announced the addition of another valuable service in January. Its’ team of financial experts will now engage in podcasts to discuss topical issues and financial results of companies.

Since 2018, Reporting Accounts has been providing free, reliable, and valuable information on companies and Directors in the UK. It guarantees instant access to information on over 4.8 million companies and this database is constantly evolving and growing.

The company reports cover information on the Directors, Secretaries, company financials, group structures, and shareholders. This information comes in very handy while employment offers are being considered or when companies are being evaluated for pitching products and services. This helps in identifying low-risk companies and preventing bad debts that may lead to damaging the clients’ reputation and credit ratings.

The Business Intelligence report compiles the last 5 years financials of a company and combines it with graphical overviews, and analytical reviews. These analytical reviews use standard ratios such as the current ratio and give a commentary with the objective of drawing attention to the key metrics or trends that their analysis reveals.

The Director's report gives detailed access to essential information comprising their past and current employment record and insolvencies if any. It also indicates the financial health of these individuals who are at the helm of companies. This information is vital while considering people you plan to work for or engage in business with.

Reporting Accounts continues to add to its database at a rapid weekly pace. It endeavors to match this by constantly adding more value to its services. The launch of the podcast with in house financial professionals is a step in this direction.

