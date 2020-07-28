Online selling has structured the way many of us live our lives today, at the touch of a button we can buy anything we need. Entrepreneurs like Ricky Altizer are the men behind the curtain; putting systems and processes in place to provide us with our favorite products. Ricky’s speciality is identifying the areas of opportunity in a new or existing business and facilitating growth strategies that help people to scale their revenue exponentially.

This savvy digital titan resides in San Diego but is from Hawaii, and was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Having traveled to over 10 countries, growing up his parents described him as a young hustler. They tell stories about when Ricky was 5 years old, noting that he was trying to sell a set of dentures to the tooth fairy. When Ricky left Hawaii in 2012 he quickly got involved in sales, eventually moving on to become a sales manager for LifeTime Fitness. This role meant that he was responsible for their customer acquisition & retention, writing their sales scripts, sending out email automations, and training their sales people. Most of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs have some sort of background in sales. This is crucial as sales is one of the key elements in any business. While in this role Ricky had, what he describes a “lightbulb moment” and that's when his life really started to change. He left his corporate office job in search of more freedom and time - with what he says was filled with a lot of “learning opportunities” along the way.

Although he had many side hustles growing up, his first official business started in 2017 after leaving LifeTime, when Ricky launched an online drop-shipping store, with numbers boasting a little over $11k being made in a single day. After navigating the online marketplace and gaining experience, he and his friend Ryan Davis launched a company with their own products: EndoGenix.io which is a chemical research company. This venture started in 2018 and is still successful today, with products being sold online & in retail stores on the west coast.

E-commerce Expert Ricky AltizerToday, Ricky owns two companies. Alongside his own ventures, Ricky works as a consultant and strategy developer for a digital marketing agency (BattleBridge.com) based out of LA. Their team of account managers oversees more than 8 million in ad spend per month, and have been able to get clients featured on shows like “The Ellen Show” and “Good Morning America” as well as many others. His strategy involves funnel creation, conversion optimization and identifying ways to increase average order value (AOV) and the life time value of a customer (LTV) and helping implement proven systems for sustainable growth.

Ricky's latest venture "NeuroCharge" aims to help people with brain optimization through the use of science based ingredients. It is currently set to launch this fall and information about it can be found on their Instagram @neurocharge.

You can follow along his personal journey on his Instagram @ricky__xo. His products & ideas are revolutionizing the market place, and the branding and design quality showcasing his companies might make you jealous! Ricky is definitely a very talented entrepreneur in the digital space.