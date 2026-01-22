Mumbai, January 22: Nissan India has deferred the official launch of its highly anticipated seven-seater MPV, the Nissan Gravite, which was originally scheduled for January 21. The Japanese automaker has not yet specified a reason for the delay but indicated that new launch dates will be shared shortly. As a direct rival to the Renault Triber, the Gravite represents a significant step in Nissan's broader strategy to diversify its portfolio and increase its market share in the Indian automotive sector.

The Gravite is the first of several new models planned for the country, following the brand's expansion announcement in December 2025. Currently, Nissan's presence in the Indian mass market is primarily sustained by the Magnite compact SUV. The successful rollout of the Gravite is expected to pave the way for future launches, including the Tekton SUV and a larger seven-seater SUV slated for the end of 2026. 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launch Timeline, Specifications and Features; Check All Details Here.

Nissan Gravite Design and Features

Built on the CMF-A+ platform, the Nissan Gravite incorporates the brand’s global design language with a muscular aesthetic. Early previews suggest the MPV will feature a sleek headlamp assembly and a hood scoop-like element on the bonnet to enhance its road presence. While the interior remains largely under wraps, the vehicle is confirmed to offer a three-row seating arrangement with flexible configurations for five, six, or seven passengers.

Expected cabin features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charging pad. To improve utility, the MPV is likely to include cooled storage in the centre console and sliding and reclining functions for the second-row seats, mirroring the versatility seen in its platform sibling, the Triber.

Nissan Gravite Specifications and Features

Under the bonnet, the upcoming Nissan Gravite is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit is projected to produce 72 hp and 96 Nm of peak torque. Nissan is likely to offer two transmission choices: a 5-speed manual gearbox and an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV Launched in India: Price, Features, Design and Booking Details.

Upcoming Nissan MPV Expected Specs:

Engine: 1.0-Litre 3-Cylinder Petrol

Power: 72 hp

Torque: 96 Nm

Transmission: 5-Speed MT / AMT

Seating: 5, 6, or 7-Seater Options

While the mechanical core remains consistent with existing alliance products, engineers are expected to fine-tune the engine and gearbox mapping to suit Nissan's specific drivability standards. Industry analysts suggest that competitive pricing will be key for the Gravite as it seeks to capture value-conscious buyers in the sub-four-metre MPV segment.

