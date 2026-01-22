New Delhi, January 22: Kawasaki has officially launched the 2026 edition of the Ninja 300 in the Indian market, maintaining its position as one of the most accessible twin-cylinder sportbikes in the country. The latest model has been introduced with subtle aesthetic updates to keep the aging yet popular platform fresh for enthusiasts. While the core design remains consistent with its legendary lineage, the 2026 iteration aims to balance daily usability with the high-revving performance the brand is known for.

The motorcycle continues to feature the signature full-fairing bodywork that takes inspiration from its larger track-focused siblings. For 2026, Kawasaki has focused on visual refinements, introducing new paint schemes and revised graphics to distinguish the model from its predecessor. Despite the competitive landscape of the 300cc segment in India, this launch reinforces Kawasaki’s commitment to providing a refined, parallel-twin experience for riders stepping into the world of supersports. Updated 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Model Launch in India Soon; Specifications and Features Here.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specifications and Features

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine that delivers a maximum power of 39 PS at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features an Assist and Slipper Clutch to ensure smooth gear transitions and prevent rear-wheel hop during aggressive downshifts. Built on a high-tensile steel tubular diamond frame, the bike offers a 140 mm ground clearance and an accessible seat height of 785 mm, making it suitable for a wide range of riders.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specs at a Glance:

Engine: 296cc Parallel Twin, Liquid Cooled

Maximum Power: 39 PS @ 11,000 rpm

Peak Torque: 26.1 Nm @ 10,000 rpm

Fuel Tank: 17 Litres

Brakes: 290 mm front petal disc / 220 mm rear disc (Dual-channel ABS)

Suspension: 37 mm telescopic forks (Front) / Gas-charged monoshock (Rear)

Weight: 179 kg (Kerb)

Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price in India

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched at an ex-showroom price of INR 3,17,000 across India. This pricing makes it a direct competitor to other mid-range sportbikes like the TVS Apache RR 310 and the KTM RC 390. Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The motorcycle is available in two primary colour options: Lime Green and Candy Lime Green, both featuring updated 2026 graphics. Deliveries for the new model are expected to commence in mid-February 2026 through authorised Kawasaki dealerships nationwide.

