New Delhi, January 21: Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to strengthen its SUV portfolio with the launch of the 2026 Scorpio N facelift. Expected to debut in the first quarter of the year, this mid-lifecycle refresh follows the recently launched XUV 7XO. The updated ladder-frame SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads, suggesting that the manufacturer is in the final stages of refining the vehicle's aesthetics and cabin features to better compete with modern three-row alternatives.

The upcoming facelift aims to modernise the Scorpio N without altering its rugged, body-on-frame character. While the core silhouette remains unchanged, the focus of this update is to bridge the feature gap between the Scorpio N and Mahindra’s newer offerings like the Thar Roxx. This strategic move is expected to sustain the model's strong sales momentum as it continues to serve as a robust alternative to monocoque SUVs in the premium segment. 2026 Jeep Meridian Price, Specifications and Features.

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Specifications and Features

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N specifications and features will be highlighted by a significantly upgraded cabin. The current 8-inch infotainment system is set to be replaced by a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, complemented by a fully digital instrument console. For enhanced passenger comfort, Mahindra is expected to introduce a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats for both the first and second rows. The premium 12-speaker Sony sound system with Dolby Atmos and dual-zone climate control will continue to be part of the package.

On the exterior, the 2026 Scorpio N facelift will feature revised soft plastic components, including a redesigned front grille, updated bumpers, and new LED signatures for the headlamps and tail-lamps. The SUV will retain its 18-inch alloy wheels, though with a fresh design. Safety remains a priority, with the Level 2 ADAS suite being carryforward and potentially refined for better performance. Mechanically, the SUV remains identical to the outgoing model, powered by the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines. 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled in India: Price, Features, Design and Booking Details.

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Price in India

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N price in India is expected to see a marginal increase due to the added features and technology. While the current range starts around INR 13,85,000, the facelifted versions are anticipated to start from approximately INR 14,50,000 (ex-showroom). The top-tier 4x4 diesel automatic variants could reach closer to INR 25,50,000. These prices position the Scorpio N as a competitive choice against the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

