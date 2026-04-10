Royal Enfield has officially entered the electric vehicle segment with the launch of its dedicated EV brand, Flying Flea, and its first motorcycle, the C6. Inspired by the original 1940s lightweight military bike, the C6 combines a distinctive retro-futuristic aesthetic with modern engineering. The motorcycle features a signature Girder fork front suspension and a forged aluminium frame, representing a significant design upgrade that pays homage to the brand's heritage while embracing a zero-emission future.

The Flying Flea C6 introduces several advanced features designed to enhance the urban commuting experience. Beyond its lightweight build, the motorcycle incorporates high-end technical integrations and connectivity options that represent a major upgrade over traditional small-capacity motorcycles. With a focus on accessibility and ease of use, Royal Enfield has prioritised a seamless transition to electric mobility by offering a robust battery management system and multiple charging solutions tailored for the Indian market. 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price, Specifications and Features.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Specifications and Features

The Flying Flea C6 is built on a forged aluminium frame designed for agility and strength. It features a unique Girder fork front suspension and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with an air-cooled motor and a fixed battery pack that offers a claimed range of approximately 150 km on a single charge. For braking, it utilizes disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS system as standard. The bike rolls on thin, large-diameter tyres designed to maintain the classic lightweight profile while ensuring modern grip levels.

In terms of features, the C6 boasts a circular full-colour TFT instrument cluster that supports turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. It includes multiple riding modes to optimise range and performance, alongside a traction control system. One of its standout technological additions is the "Phone as a Key" feature, allowing users to start and manage the motorcycle through a dedicated mobile application. Lighting is handled entirely by LEDs, including a signature round headlamp that mirrors the classic Royal Enfield silhouette. Classic Legends to Launch New Scramblers in FY27 Following 39% Sales Growth.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Price in India

The Flying Flea C6 has been launched at an introductory price of INR 2,79,000 for the standard ownership model. However, Royal Enfield is also offering the motorcycle under a "Battery-as-a-Service" (BaaS) program, which reduces the upfront cost to INR 1,99,000. Under this model, customers pay a separate monthly subscription fee for the battery, making the initial purchase significantly more affordable for early adopters of electric mobility.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).