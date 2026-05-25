Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launch Date Announced; Check Expected Features, Specifications and Likely Price

The Royal Enfield Bullet nameplate is poised for its most significant evolution to date. After remaining in continuous production since 1932, the legendary motorcycle is set to enter the twin-cylinder era with the upcoming launch of the Bullet 650. This highly anticipated addition to the brand's portfolio is expected to hit the Indian market in late May or early June 2026.

By integrating the 650cc parallel-twin platform into the iconic Bullet silhouette, Royal Enfield aims to offer a motorcycle that balances its traditional, laid-back appeal with modern performance requirements. The move signifies a major milestone for the manufacturer, as it seeks to provide long-time enthusiasts with a machine capable of smoother highway cruising and improved long-distance touring. Bike Launches in May 2026: From KTM RC 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 to Hero Karizma XMR 250, List of Motorcycles Coming This Month.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Expected Price and Launch

Royal Enfield is likely to introduce the Bullet 650 in India by the end of May or early June 2026. Regarding pricing, the motorcycle is expected to be positioned similarly to the Classic 650 range, which currently sees its base variants priced around 3.65 lakh INR (ex-showroom). Industry analysts anticipate the Bullet 650 will carry a competitive price tag in this premium retro segment, making it a focal point for buyers seeking a blend of heritage and modern refinement.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Hardware

At the heart of the new machine lies the familiar 647.95cc parallel-twin engine, which has proven its reliability across the company’s existing 650cc lineup. The motor is tuned to produce 47bhp at 7,250rpm and 52.3Nm of peak torque at 5,650rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, ensuring that the Bullet 650 delivers a more refined and responsive experience compared to its single-cylinder predecessors, particularly during high-speed highway rides.

Despite the mechanical upgrades, the Bullet 650 remains visually faithful to its storied heritage. The motorcycle retains its signature upright stance, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with the iconic winged badge, and the distinctive casquette-style headlamp housing. Notably, it continues to feature the vintage-inspired tiger-eye pilot lamps that have been a staple of the design since the 1950s. The all-metal construction and hand-painted pinstripes further serve to maintain its retro aesthetic. BMW F 450 GS Price in India, Features and Specifications.

RE Bullet 650 Hardware and Modern Amenities

Underneath its classic exterior, the Bullet 650 is built on a robust steel tubular spine frame. It is equipped with 43mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers to handle varying road conditions. The motorcycle rolls on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, contributing to its commanding road presence. Braking is handled by a 320mm front disc and a 300mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. For modern convenience, it includes an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB Type-C charging port for mobile connectivity on the move.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).