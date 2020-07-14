“Forex trading provides the best opportunity for training your technical analytical skills” said Charles Choi, the lecturer of Kingacademic. There are multiple time-frames, ranging from 1 minute to monthly for example, during which you can execute forex trading. This element in forex trading contributes to the numerous trading opportunities than that of other financial markets. On the other hand, due to the existence of the open sourced forex trading program MT4/MT5, indicators could be displayed with various styles, resulting in optimistic prosperity regarding this particular industry.

After forex trading training, most traders would also like to invest in other markets such as stock market and options, in which they could make good use of their technical analytical skills. More importantly, they would also like to transfer and apply their indicators, which are frequently used in Forex market, to stock market.

Stocks investors should know that, “Tradingview” is one of the famous stock market analysis online program, which is similar to MT4/5, that its platform always allows script writing. Because of this, forex traders can transfer most of their indicators to Tradingview and to apply them on stock market. However, some programmers commented that script development in Tradingview is not complete; therefore, not every single indicator in MT4/5 can easily be transferred. Regarding the coding, it would be better to rely on professional programmers. Yet, it is still believed that, the majority of indicators could be transferred. At least, the trading system of charles choi has proven that, and it is far more than enough to be used in stock market.

Besides skills and a trading program, investors still have to understand the market nature. Unlike forex market, there are more factors which could manipulate the stock market, such as the major investors. Those factors may vary according to market locations, resulting in decrease in accuracy and effectiveness of technical analysis, and the outcome is not related to the transfer of indicators.

Some professional investors may say that they can trade without using any indicator. Definitely yes, and it is called naked trading. If an investor possesses such kind of skill, they really do not have such concern. Certainly, Charles Choi is one of them.

Moreover, there is an obvious difference between forex market and stock market ---- stock market requires a greater extent of fundamental analysis. Technical analysis help traders to determine when to buy, whereas fundamental analysis assists them with what to buy. This is a big topic that one has to study prior to making trading decisions. The most famous analytical skill regarding fundamental analysis in stock market is, as most believed, value investment.

In the coming future, due to technological advancement with a more comprehensive financial system, we believed that it will be far easier for investors to transfer and to trade between multiple platforms and markets. Undoubtedly, it is good news to all investors.

