New Delhi, May 13: Tata Altroz facelift is likely to launch in India on May 22. The 2025 Tata Altroz version is expected to come with noticeable design updates and new features. The upcoming Altroz facelift may bring a new exterior design along with new technology enhancements to improve its appeal. The 2025 Altroz upon launch, will rival against competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and Hyundai i20.

Tata Motors has recently released the teaser for the upcoming Altroz facelift on social media platforms. As per reports, the launch of the 2025 Tata Altroz in India is expected to take place on May 22. The updated version of the Altroz is anticipated to feature an updated exterior design, as well as improvements in the interior.

Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Soon in India

Tata Altroz Facelift Design, Specifications and Features

Tata Motors may introduce notable updates to the look of the 2025 Altroz. These improvements is said to include new full-LED split headlights, which will likely feature a new design for the daytime running lights (DRLs), as well as an updated grille. The front bumper will come with 3D elements and the fog lamp housing now will have a vertical orientation. The Altroz showcases a new design for the T-shaped LED tail lamps, which are linked by an LED light bar, giving it a modern touch. Additionally, the car will come with flush-fitting door handles and voice assisted electric sunroof.

The Tata Altroz Facelift is expected to be equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a 10.25-inch high-definition infotainment screen by Harman. The hatchback car may offer electrical adjustments for the driver's seat and ventilated front seats. Additionally, it could come with a 360-degree camera and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror (IRVM) for safety. The Altroz Facelift might also introduce a new two-spoke steering wheel and an updated dashboard layout.

Tata Altroz Facelift is said to come with five trim levels, which may include Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished +S. The upcoming Altroz 2025 is likely to retain the same engine options as its predecessor. It will likely feature a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 87 bhp and 115Nm of torque, alongside a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 88 bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission choices are expected to include a 5-speed manual, with the petrol variant may also offer an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

