New Delhi, April 11: TVS Ntorq 150 launch is expected soon in India. The Ntorq 150, will become the largest ICE scooter in the TVS lineup. Building on the success of the TVS Ntorq 125, introduced in 2018, the new 150cc model is expected to debut later this year in India. TVS reportedly plans to launch the Ntorq 150 during the upcoming festive season, expanding its range of sporty scooters in India.

The Ntorq 150 is expected to compete with the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160, offering a mix of spirited performance, comfort, and practicality. As reported by Autocar, the TVS Ntorq 150 launch in India is expected to be around the festive season and may come with sporty design elements and advanced features. Tata Altroz Facelift Launch in India Likely on May 22; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

TVS is expected to launch Ntorq 150 scooter around the festive season later this year, aligning its launch with peak demand during that period. Considering that rival 150-160cc scooters like as those from Yamaha, Hero, and Aprilia are priced in the range of INR 1.45 lakh to INR 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Ntorq 150 price in India is also likely to be placed competitively within that bracket.

TVS Ntorq 150 Specifications and Features (Expected)

TVS currently lacks a liquid-cooled engine in the below 300cc category, so it’s uncertain whether the brand will develop a new powertrain for the Ntorq 150 to rival other brand models. The 150-160cc scooter segment includes options with liquid-cooled engines like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160, along with air-cooled models such as Aprilia’s 160cc scooters. Alternatively, TVS might choose an air-cooled engine setup, offering lower performance but better affordability. 2025 Honda CB650R and 2025 Honda CBR650R Launched in India With New E-Clutch Technology; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

TVS is expected to focus on its key strengths like advanced features and build quality with the upcoming Ntorq 150. The new model is likely to retain the sporty design of the smaller Ntorq 125 and may come equipped with 14-inch wheels on both ends, similar to rivals from Hero, Yamaha, and Aprilia. As per regulatory norms, the Ntorq 150 will also feature at least a single-channel ABS setup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).