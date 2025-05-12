New Delhi, May 12: Triumph Motorcycle has launched its new motorcycle, Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in India today at a starting price of INR 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC price in India is INR 28,000 more than the standard variant. The new bike comes with a classic Scrambler series touch but with new modern tech. With the Scrambler 400 XC, Triumph expanded its 400cc bike series in India with a classic design for adventure-loving riders. It will be available at all the authorised dealers in India.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC comes with the most notable changes, including its tyres. On the front, the bike has 19-inch wheels, and on the rear, it comes with 17-inch tubeless cross-spoke wheels. The Scrambler 400 XC comes with 150mm suspension travel on both ends and various features that enhance the off-road riding experience. Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is available in attractive colour options including Vanilla White, Racing Yellow and Storm Grey. 2025 Honda CB650R and 2025 Honda CBR650R Launched in India With New E-Clutch Technology; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Triumph Scrambler 400 CX Launched in India at INR 2,94,147

When the plan is fun, one should be ready for anything and everything!



Introducing the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC, your perfect partner which is ready for every adventure!



Launched at ₹2.94 Lac (Ex Showroom Delhi) pic.twitter.com/NmZp9p2z3V— TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) May 12, 2025

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Specifications and Features

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC continues to have the 400cc TR series single-cylinder engine capable of generating a maximum 40 PS power at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox. The bike has a seat height of 835mm and a ground clearance of 195mm. It packs features like traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, switchable ABS, an assistant and a slipper clutch.

The all-new Triumph Scrambler 400 XC includes a USB charging socket, an all-LED lighting system with DRLS, and an instrument cluster that offers all the information a rider needs. It comes with "Scrambler" badging to show its brand identity confidently. 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Maxi-Sports Scooter From Yamaha.

The UK-based Triumph Motorcycles offers a five-year standard warranty and one-year Roadside Assistance to the Scrambler 400 XC owners. If interested, they can also get extended warranty plans up to 10 years. The motorcycle company also allows them to choose from 20+ dedicated accessories to suit their style of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).