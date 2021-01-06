Tata Motors confirmed that it will be launching Tata Safari this month. The upcoming 7-seater SUV was introduced in the country at the Auto Expo 2020 as 'Gravitas'. The company also released a video teaser on its official Twitter account that showcases the evolution of Safari through all these years. The teaser also reveals that the Safari SUV will be launched in India this month. The Safari SUV was in production between 1998 to 2019, the Storme model was on sale for seven years before getting discontinued. Now, Safari is making a comeback and its reservations will commence very soon. Tata Motors to Buy out Partner's Stake in Bus Joint Venture TMML for Rs 100 Crore.

The new Safari SUV is likely to get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that will make a power output of 170PS and 350Nm of peak torque. It is expected to come with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Legend, Reborn. The perfect combination of Design, Versatility, Comfort & Performance, is here. The All- New Tata Safari. Get ready to #ReclaimYourLife Arriving in showrooms this January. pic.twitter.com/Bz3PuR5mp3 — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 6, 2021

The upcoming Safari could have many similarities with the 5-seater Harrier mid-size SUV except for seating. To fit in the third-row seating arrangement, the upcoming 7-seater SUV will longer than the 5-seater counterpart.

To differentiate between Harrier and Safari, the company will offer the SUV with new colour options and wheel designs as well. Coming to the pricing, the upcoming Tata Safari could be between Rs 13.84 to Rs 20.30 (ex-showroom). When launched, Safari will compete against 7-seater models such as MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai's new Creta SUV.

