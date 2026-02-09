Mumbai, February 9: As Indian equity markets gear up for the February 9, 2026 trading session, investor focus remains firmly on the recently concluded India-United States trade agreement. The landmark deal, which sharply lowers reciprocal tariffs and reduces long-standing trade frictions, has boosted sentiment across export-oriented sectors and continues to influence stock-specific action.

The agreement has lowered US tariffs on select Indian goods from as high as 50 percent to nearly 18 percent, improving cost competitiveness for Indian exporters. Market participants are now closely tracking companies with strong US exposure, as analysts factor in potential margin expansion, better order visibility, and improved earnings outlooks. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End in Green After Positive Cues From RBI MPC Meet.

Stocks to Watch Today

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors remains in focus due to its sizeable exposure to the US market through its Jaguar Land Rover business. Lower trade barriers are expected to support volumes and ease cost pressures, aiding profitability over the medium term.

Bharat Forge (NSE: BHARATFORG)

Bharat Forge is expected to benefit from relief related to Section 232 tariffs, particularly for its non-auto export segment. Analysts see improved order inflows from North America and better operating leverage going forward. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound Sharply After Budget-Day Rout.

Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA)

With nearly 44 percent of its consolidated revenue coming from the US, Aurobindo Pharma stands to gain from reduced trade friction. The agreement is expected to strengthen its base generics business and support long-term growth in biosimilars.

SRF (NSE: SRF)

In the specialty chemicals space, SRF is well-positioned to benefit from the US “China Plus One” sourcing strategy. Lower tariffs could directly improve margins and accelerate export growth in the coming quarters.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (NSE: HAL)

Defense stocks such as HAL are drawing investor interest after the deal highlighted deeper India–US cooperation in defense procurement. Improved bilateral ties could translate into higher order visibility and strategic collaborations.

Broader market sentiment remains constructive after benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rallied sharply following the trade pact announcement. Investors will now look for further clarity on detailed trade provisions and upcoming quarterly earnings to assess the near-term impact on revenues, margins, and balance sheets.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 07:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).