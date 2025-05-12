New Delhi, May 12: Tesla employee was reportedly fired after publishing a website protesting Elon Musk. Matthew LaBrot, who used to work at Tesla, joined the Elon Musk-run electric vehicle (EV) company in 2019. Before joining Tesla, he had jobs at Best Buy, Starbucks, and in the real estate sector. He quickly advanced within the company and eventually took on a position as a program manager role, where he was responsible for training in sales and delivery across North America.

As per a report of Business Insider, a Tesla sales employee Matthew LaBrot was fired after he launched a website that protested against Elon Musk. LaBrot expressed that he became frustrated with Musk's involvement in politics and how it was affecting Tesla's sales. Recently, the company has been experiencing declining sales and has faced protests. CrowdStrike Layoffs: US Tech Company Announces 5% Job Cuts of Its Global Workforce Amid Strategic Plan To Evolve Its Operation After Global IT Outage Last Year.

LaBrot said, "I wasn't planning on working anywhere else." "I was very happy with my position, and I could have continued to work in that role my whole life." He was reportedly attracted to Tesla due to his belief in the company’s goal of promoting sustainable energy. LaBrot had long admired the company’s innovations and the talented team behind its success. Reports suggest that his time at Tesla brought him significant career growth, with steady promotions and financial gains.

On April 24, LaBrot is said to have created a website to voice his concerns about Musk's leadership at Tesla. LaBrot reportedly launched a website called "teslaemployeesagainstelon.com" to voice his concerns. LaBrot said, "When it went live, I felt so relieved, like a weight had been lifted." The following day, he reportedly attended a protest in California called the Tesla Takedown, where he brought his Cybertruck. However, within less than 24 hours after the protest, he was reportedly fired from his job.

The day after the website went live, LaBrot reportedly received a call from Tesla's human resources team. He was allegedly informed that his employment was being terminated for using company resources to create a website that did not reflect Tesla’s values. However, LaBrot denied these claims. Panasonic Layoffs: Japan-Based Electronics Giant To Cut 10,000 Jobs From Its Workforce as Part of Major Restructuring Efforts To Boost Profit and Reduce Costs.

Following his dismissal, LaBrot has reportedly continued to take part in Tesla-related protests and claims he has received encouragement and backing from some former colleagues. Despite disagreeing with Elon Musk's political stance, LaBrot still supports Tesla’s products and mission, describing himself as a continued fan of the brand.

