The Top Five Women Fashion Influencers in the World – the Official List

Fashion designer

Fashion has and will always influence our world. Whether it be through design, creativity, or expression, the fashion industry in itself is one of the world's most powerful forces. Tastemakers, designers, and influencers can change our perception of what's possible with the power of design and inspiration. Fashion is continuously evolving, but five women, in particular, have proved their vision has staying power with their iconic careers. Here’s the list:

Anna Wintour Editor-in-chief, Vogue Magazine

Anna Wintour is arguably the most powerful woman in fashion. Revered as one of the most influential and powerful women in the world, Anna Wintour has been the driving force in the industry for over 25 years. More than just a power-player, the British-born editor revolutionized editorial content by featuring celebrities on the cover, tieing the brand to high-profile events, and championing new designers. With a circulation that reaches over 12 million in print alone, it's clear that Anna Wintour's influence surpasses the pages of Vogue and inspires the industry as a whole.

Diane von Fürstenberg Fashion Designer, DVF

We can't talk about fashion without talking about Diane von Fürstenberg, the visionary behind the iconic brand DVF famous for the revolutionary wrap dress. After the design's immense success Diane von Fürstenberg was declared "the most marketable woman since Coco Chanel" by the New York Times. A true role model and visionary who speaks openly about her family's hardships as Jews in Europe during WWII, Diane von Fürstenberg has always believed women are powerful and can create the future that they want. An icon for the ages, her passion, and designs are embraced by women of both fame and influence.

3. Vera Wang Fashion Designer, Vera Wang

With a career as unique as she is, Vera Wang rose to the top of the fashion industry with her exquisite bridal and evening fashions. Once a professional figure skater, she got into fashion when she failed to make to the US Olympic Team. Immediately upon her college graduation, Vera Wang became the youngest editor at Vogue and worked there for 17 years. After briefly working for Ralph Lauren, she launched her career as an independent designer, primarily designing wedding couture. Her designs are coveted by millions for their modern yet feminine aesthetic and featured in pop-culture as the "it" gown.

Donna Karan Fashion Designer, DKNY and Donna Karan New York

Donna Karan nicknamed the "The Queen of Seventh Avenue," is well-known for her modern yet playful designs and she reinvented NY Fashion with her DKNY and Donna Karan New York brands. An outspoken designer, Donna Karan, has revolutionized the industry with easy-to-wear jeans, bodysuits, and jersey-knit dresses designed with "modern people" in mind. By only creating pieces she insists she would wear herself, Donna Karan made her mark on the industry with seamless looks and classic accessories.

Simonetta Lein Fashion Influencer, TV Personality and Top Model

Currently crowned the "queen of fashion," and placed amongst Top 100 Fashion Influencers in the world, Simonetta Lein has been making waves in the industry through a combination of high-fashion and activism. A top-model followed by millions on social media, Simonetta Lein is a fashion icon for millennials and women of all ages alike. She has always believed that women have strong voices and the right to make their own choices. One of the first women empowerment figures on social media, she understands how fashion, expression, and empowerment go hand-in-hand. Not afraid to push the boundaries as social media was still evolving, Simonetta Lein has broken the mold and ranks as one of the top fashion influencers in the world.

The fashion industry is famous for moving fast, but these five women have proven if they aren't driving it themselves, they are moving faster. With a combination of talent, creativity, and vision, these women have earned the power and the right to influence an industry that canvasses the world and inspires our daily lives. These captivating women prove that with influence comes power, and with power comes change. They aren't afraid to shatter that glass ceiling and change the world.