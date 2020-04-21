Thomas Herd Of Forbes Magazine - The Advertising World's New Star?

Thomas Herd (Photo Credits: File Image)

There's no choice now. Any entrepreneur or brand who has hesitant about switching into digital (a daunting step for many) has had no choice with the onset of coronavirus but to supplement their traditional business with digital channels or face certain paralysis.

The good news, however, is that leaders in the digital marketing space (the gatekeepers for digital success) have recognized the need and have positioned themselves accessibly and attentively to the throng of new businesses seeking digital solutions.

There is perhaps no better example of digital market facilitation than the work of Thomas Herd and T1 Advertising.

Herd- the star digital marketing columnist for Forbes Magazine- has come to the rescue of dozens of businesses already by supplying them with a litany of user-friendly materials and essays that demystifies the digital marketing world for laymen business owners and boils growth down to a science.

Over the past 6 years, Thomas has been able to provide over 1000 brand clients- from LVMH to L’Oreal Ritz Carlton- such simplified roadmaps for scientific digital growth. And to back up these results, T1 has become the only agency in the marketing industry that agrees to refund its clients pro-rata for any shortcoming in deliverable results.

With such certainty now behind digital success, it just became that much easier for brands to move into the (now necessary) digital space with confidence and a bright outlook.