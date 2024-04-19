New Delhi, April 19: The Toyota Fortuner MHEV 2024 model was unveiled in South Africa, featuring a new mid-hybrid powertrain. The new model has been introduced considering the South African market requirements. The Fortuner 2024 comes with a bold design reportedly inspired by the Toyota Hilux pickup truck and Fortuner Legender. The car also packs the latest connectivity features, adding more value to the design.

According to the official website of Toyota South Africa Motors, the new Toyota Fortuner 2024 has been launched in the country with a more stylish design. Although there are some similarities in size to the Fortuner models available in India, like the New Fortuner GR-S. 2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV Interior Teased Ahead of India Launch.

Toyota Fortuner 2024 MHEV Specifications and Features

The new Toyota Fortuner 2024 Hybrid model is launched in South Africa with a catamaran-inspired face, next-generation advanced safety upgrades, and new interior upgrades. The key improvements in the new Fortuner 2024 include a 48-volt battery electric motor generator combined with a turbo-diesel engine and all-new 18-inch alloy wheels. It also offers DAC (downhill assist control) for a smoother riding experience on different types of terrain.

According to the report by AutocarIndia, the new Toyota Fortuner 2024 MHEV was launched with a 48V mild-hybrid system paired with a 2.8-litre diesel engine, identical to the Hilux MHEV. It said that the hybrid system offered by the new Fortuner 2024 model would add 16bhp power and 42Nm torque to its 201bhp and 500Nm torque total output. The report mentioned that according to the company, the new Fortuner MHEV would be up to 5% fuel-efficient if compared with the 2.8 diesel standard Fortuner model. Adding more to the performance is a six-speed automatic standard gearbox. The report also said that the car would be introduced in 2WD and 4WD variants. Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Delayed or Rescheduled for Some Days Due to Unintended Acceleration Issue: Reports.

According to another report by Times Now News, the car was introduced with an 8-inch touchscreen, ADAS suite, 11-speaker JBL system with surround sound, smartphone connectivity, multiple airbags, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control and leather-seat upholstery. The report compared that the Indian variant of Fortuner is packed with 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine. The model is mated with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. Whether the new Toyota Fortuner 2024 MHEV will be launched in India or not is yet to be confirmed by the company.

