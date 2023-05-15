New Delhi, May 15: The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV has been unveiled for the ASEAN markets. The Yaris Cross for the ASEAN specific regions was first previewed as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon SUV to be a Hyundai Creta rival, but Toyota eventually chose to rename it with a familiar moniker.

However, this one is not the same vehicle as the Toyota Yaris Cross that is already available in Europe and other international markets, as it is an all-new SUV. BMW X3 M40i Launched in India With Aggressive Styling and Mean Performance, Priced at Rs 86.50 Lakh.

Toyota Yaris Cross SUV - Underpinnings & Styling

The all-new ASEAN markets-specific Toyota Yaris Cross shares the same modular DNGA platform with the Toyota Raize SUV, Avanza MPV, the new-gen Yaris sedan and many others.

The all-new Yaris Cross is positioned right above the popular Toyota Raize and go head on with the very successful Hyundai Creta and the likes. The new Yaris Cross is a mid-sized SUV and its 4,310mm length makes it a bit longer than its archrival Creta, while it also gets a longer 2,620mm wheelbase.

The Yaris Cross SUV comes with a bold and fresh styling with some typical SUV characteristics. It sports a large trapezoidal grille with chrome garnish and gloss black treatment, stylish wrapped headlights, tall bumper, squared-off prominent wheel arches with cladding. At the back it gets stylized taillights and a sculpted bumper and an overall sharp and stylish appeal. Hyundai i20 Facelift Unveiled With Eye-Catching New Styling Updates and ADAS Tech Package.

All-New Toyota Yaris Cross SUV - Powertrains

The all-new ASEAN-specific Toyota Yaris Cross SUV will come with a 104hp 2NR-VE 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a petrol-hybrid 2NR-VEX engine that offers 80hp of max power and 141Nm of peak torque, and 90hp and 121Nm through the electric motor.

Will The New Toyota Yaris Cross SUV Launch In India?

The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross will first launch in Indonesia, followed by the other ASEAN markets. It has very slim chances of launching in India, as Toyota already has a strong lineup of SUVs in India, and the SUVs that the brand sells in India have very little in common with the models sold in the ASEAN markets.

Moreover, the Toyota-Suzuki partnership will ensure that the Japanese auto major launches more exciting SUVs in India. Currently, Toyota is basking in the success of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is the direct rival of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the lot.

