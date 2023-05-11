New Delhi, May 11: South Korean auto major Hyundai has unveiled the new i20 facelift for the European market, which is scheduled to hit the market towards the end of 2023.

The new 2024 Hyundai i20 facelift comes with a number of styling updates. The hatchback has been given a mildly refreshed front fascia with the grille flanked by restyled LED headlights with smart looking LED DRLs integrated into them. The car also gets a revamped front bumper with new triangular shaped air vents on the sides. The Hyundai logo has been moved up from the from the front grille to the hood’s base. Hyundai EXTER SUV Variant Wise Powertrain Options Explained; Launch Timeline and Colour Option Details Inside.

To complete the refreshed styling, the Hyundai i20 facelift also gets cosmetic updates at its rear end with a restyled rear bumper, which flaunts a gloss black insert as well as a diffuser finished in silver. The profile remains almost the same excepting the wheel design which has been replaced with a very attractively styled 5-spoke star-shaped design. Maruti Suzuki Upcoming Launches: From Jimny to Next-Gen Dzire, Find Key Details of the 4 New Cars Coming Our Way From the Top-Selling Car Maker in India.

The new refreshed Hyundai i20 comes with updated and added features as well, which includes an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen integrated infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and. The i20 facelift in the European market comes endowed with Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package. However, some of the important features in the ADAS tech such as smart cruise control blind spot collision avoidance and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance are offered as part of an additional options package.

The Europe-spec Hyundai i20 facelift model packs in a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is available in two states of tune, that is 99 BHP of power and 118 BHP of power, and comes paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox options.

