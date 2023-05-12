New Delhi, May 12: The BMW X3 M40i has launched in India making the German luxury auto behemoth’s car lineup ever so richer in the country. The first-ever BMW X3 M40i has launched in India via the CBU (completely built-up) route or as a fully imported car, and is priced at Rs 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW X3 M40i performance SUV has launched in India to be sold in limited numbers only, and is open for bookings exclusively through BMW Online Shop. The sporty SUV comes with an aggressively styled exterior design and commanding powertrain at its heart. Let’s take a deeper look into it. Hyundai i20 Facelift Unveiled With Eye-Catching New Styling Updates and ADAS Tech Package.

BMW X3 M40i – Exterior Styling & Features

The first-ever BMW X3 M40i flaunts a highly sporty and intimidating styling with BMW M specific kidney grille in high-gloss black, flaunting the M logo, adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function, M High Gloss Shadow Line and high-gloss black exterior elements. The mean machine gets 20-inch M double-spoke light alloy wheels and M Sport brakes with red brake callipers. BMW X3 M40i will be offered in Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire shades.

On the Inside, the vehicle offers M leather steering wheel with multifunction, panoramic glass roof, exclusive Sensatec Perforated upholstery and welcome light carpet along with ambient lighting among a long list of convenience features. There’s the BMW Operating System 7.0 featuring 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch screen instrument cluster, 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers and an array of BMW ConnectedDrive techs including BMW Gesture Control and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai EXTER SUV Variant Wise Powertrain Options Explained; Launch Timeline and Colour Option Details Inside.

BMW X3 M40i – Powertrain & Safety

The first-ever BMW X3 M40i is driven by the M TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder engine belting out 360hp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The luxury performance-oriented SUV can do the 0-100 km/hr sprint in just 4.9 seconds and offers a screaming top speed of 250 km/hr. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control with Dynamic Traction Control, Attentiveness Assistance, electric parking brake with auto hold, Cornering Brake Control, side-impact protection, crash sensor, Dynamic braking lights, steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function, automatic differential brakes with electronic differential locks and much more.

