As compared to 2020, this year has been a recovering one despite challenges like COVID-19 second wave and semiconductor chip shortage. Despite these challenges, carmakers launched new products to keep the momentum going. As the year 2021 is about to end, we bring you the top 5 cars launched this year. MG Motor India Becomes First Carmaker To Introduce NFT Collection.

MG Astor:

MG Astor Mid-Size SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motors India)

Morris Garages's Astor SUV was launched in October 2021 at an introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh. It comes in 4 trim options - Styl, Smart, Super, Sharp and is inspired by the facelifted version ZS SUV. The Astor SUV packs LED headlamps, tail lamps, more stylish LED signature headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated ORVMs, 1.4-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engine options, a 7-inch instrument cluster and more.

Skoda Kushaq:-

2021 Skoda Kushaq (Photo Credits: Skoda)

Launched in June 2021, Skoda Kushaq SUV comes in three trim options - Ambition, Style, Active and two engine options - 1.5-litre TSI petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol mated with 6-speed manual gearbox. The Kushaq SUV is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes loaded with features like 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, front ventilated seats, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, rear parking sensors, six airbags and hill-hold.

Mahindra XUV700:-

Mahindra XUV700 (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

Mahindra XUV 700 was launched in August this year with high-end features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 6-speakers, 17-inch wheels and more. The three-row SUV is priced aggressively, starting at Rs 11.99 lakh. The MX diesel variant costs Rs 12.49 lakh, whereas the AdrenoX AX3 petrol variant begins at Rs 13.99 lakh. On the other hand, the AX5 model is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar:-

2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

The Hyundai Alcazar comes in both 6 and 7 seater options and is priced between Rs 16.30 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh. It features two engine options - 2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmission choice. It comes in eight trim options - Prestige, Signature, Signature Dual Tone, Signature (O), Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature (O) Dual Tone.

Tata Punch:-

Tata Punch SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The recently launched Tata Punch is the most affordable SUV by the company. It is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh and is being offered in four trim options - Accomplished, Adventure, Creative and Pure. Under the hood, the Punch SUV sports a 1.2-litre Revotron BS6 engine which generates 85bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. On the inside, it gets a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, tilt steering, rear armrest, adjustable driver seat, fully automatic temperature control, push-start button and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2021 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).