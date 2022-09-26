Delhi, September 26: The wait for central government employees regarding DA hike under 7th Pay Commission is finally set to get over. The Narendra Modi government is all set to increase the Dearness allowance (DA) of its employees by 4 per cent on Wednesday as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission, reported The Sen Times. The government has however not made any official announcement regarding the probable date as yet.

The report says that the Union Cabinet headed by PM Narendra Modi is expected to announce Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike for central government employees under 7th pay commission recommendations on September 28. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Govt Likely To Revise Minimum Qualifying Service Required for Promotion of Employees; Check Details Here

The revision of the dearness allowance rate for Central Government Employees under 7th Pay Commission is due this month. Several media reports have claimed that the DA hike announcement will be made by the Government before the end of the month. The current rate of DA provided to Central Government Employees is 34%. The All India Consumers Price Index or AICPI numbers are clear indications as to why the DA hike is being raised by 4 per cent. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Govt Revises Minimum Qualifying Service Required for Promotion, Check Details Here

A rise in DA this month is suggested by the June All-India CPI-IW. The June AICP Index gives a strong indication that the DA would be higher Employees may also receive arrears for the months of July and August in addition to the increase in the Dearness allowance.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year under the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. The first is given from January to June, while the second comes from July to December.

The Union Cabinet had on March 30, increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to account for the price increase, benefiting more than 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners. The cabinet approved the decision to hike the dearness allowance by 3% taking it from 31% to 34%.

