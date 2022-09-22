Mumbai September 22: The Central Government on Wednesday decided to revise the norms stipulated for minimum eligibility service required for promotion of government employees as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels.

The revision comes ahead of expected Dearness Allowance (DA) rate hike which is very likely to happen next week. In an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 20th September 2022, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said, “….the instructions issued vide DOPT OM dated 24.3.2009 has been reviewed, in consultation with the UPSC and with the approval of the competent authority it has been decided to revise the norms prescribing minimum eligibility service required for promotion, as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels,” 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA, DR Hiked by 3% for Employees and Pensioners of This State; Arrears Also Announced.

The Department of Personnel & Training said that the revised norms required for promotion may be incorporated in the Recruitment Rules/Service Rules by making suitable amendments. Following this, All the Ministries/Departments have been requested to effect necessary amendments to the Recruitment Rules/Service Rules.

According to the revised norms, the minimum qualifying service for promotion from Level 1 to Level 2 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix is 3 years. Similarly, for promotion from Level 6 to Level 11, the minimum qualifying service is 12 years.

Meanwhile, some reports have been claiming that the government has increased the Dearness Allowance from 34% to 38%. Centre, however, has not made any official announcement yet.

