The Central government employees, have been eagerly waiting for government's announcement regarding Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for a long time. Media reports have been constantly saying that the employees may hear the good news by this month itself.

The AICPI Index data for the month of July has been released by the Labor Ministry. It has increased by 0.7 points since June. The figure in July was 129.9 as 129.2 in the month of June. Every month, the AICPI is published on the last working day. This increase has paved the way for an increase in employees' Dearness Allowance' in January of next year. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Hike in DA for Central Government Employees May Be Announced on This Day

Government may initiate the process of money transferr in September itself. Along with the Dearness allowance hike, employees may also get arrears for the months of July and August.

The DA of central employees is increased twice a year, in January and July, in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission.

Reports are indicating that the dearness allowance of the employees could by hiked by 4 percent. This means the total DA could reach upo 38 percent. The All-India CPI-IW for the month of July has hinted at a hike in DA this month. 7th Pay Commission Big Update: DA Hiked for Government Employees of This State

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet had on March 30 hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).