Mumbai, September 12: Central government employees who are waiting to receive their Dearness Allowance hike will soon receive some good news. According to reports, the Centre has decided to approve a 4 percent DA hike for government employees and is most likely to make the announcement by Dussehra or Diwali. However, there is no official confirmation or announcement regarding the same from the government as yet.

Multiple media reports suggest that the Narendra Modi government will make the DA hike announcement on the occasion of Navratri. Every year, the Centre increases the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike and Dearness Relief (DR) hike in every 6 months. While the DA hike is given to government employees, the DR hike is given to pensioners. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Centre will take a decision regarding the DA and DR hike on September 28 during the Union Cabinet meeting. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Hike Announcement For Central Govt Employees Likely on This Date.

Under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the Dearness Allowance hike is increased twice every year. The first time DA is increased in January and the second time in July. While the Centre will increase the DA hike by taking into consideration the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, it must also be noted that the DA hike is also based on the AICPI index for the last six months.

If reports are to be believed, the Centre will increase the Dearness Allowance of government employees by 4 percent. At present, central government employees are receiving a DA of 34 percent, The last time the DA of central government employees was increased was in March 2022 when the employees received a 3 percent hike. Earlier, the government employees were receiving a DA of 31 percent under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations which were raised by3 percent and increased to 34 percent. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Will Dearness Allowance Be Hiked This Month? Check Latest Update Here.

While there's a possibility that DA will be hiked by 4 percent, going by the AICPI index, reports also suggest that there could be more than 4 percent of DA hike. If the DA is increased by 4 percent it will benefit 47 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. Central government employees' salaries will also see an increase if the DA is hiked by 4 percent. Supposedly, the basic pay of an employee is Rs 18000 then the salary will increase by Rs 6840 as per the 4 percent hike in DA.

