The central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike announcement by the Government. A decision in this regard will be taken during a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister. The central government is likely to increase DA on Navratri, reports said.

An announcement to increase Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) can be made in the cabinet meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 28.

According to media reports, it is believed that on September 28, the government can increase the DA, but no official announcement has been made so far. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Will Dearness Allowance Be Hiked This Month? Check Latest Update Here

The government is going to announce 4 percent hike in DA, after which the dearness allowance of employees will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent. Employees will get the benefit of increased dearness allowance in September salary. Let us tell you that if the increased DA will be applicable from July 1, then the employees will get the outstanding 2 months money as arrears. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Hike in DA for Central Government Employees May Be Announced on This Day

According to the All-India Consumer Price Index, there may be a bumper increase in the salary of employees after the increase in dearness allowance. Your salary will be increased according to your pay scale. If your basic pay is Rs 18000 then your salary will increase by Rs 6840 annually. According to the data, the effect of this decision of the central government will be 47 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2022 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).