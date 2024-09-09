Mumbai, September 9: Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) has launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today, September 9, with a price band of INR 66 to INR 70 per share. The public offering, which runs for three days from September 9 to September 11, aims to raise up to INR 6,560 crore to bolster the company’s capital base and meet future growth needs. The IPO comes amid high investor anticipation, with a grey market premium indicating a potential gain of over 80 per cent above the issue price.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Bajaj Housing Finance’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), which began on September 9, is experiencing significant interest in the grey market. According to the India Today report, the current grey market premium (GMP) stands at INR 55 to INR 57 per share, indicating a potential premium of over 80 per cent above the issue price of INR 66 to INR 70 per share. This strong GMP reflects high investor expectations for a successful listing. The GMP, though speculative, provides a glimpse into market sentiment before the shares officially debut on the stock exchanges. Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Today: Baja Auto Set To Launch World’s First CNG Motorcycle in India, Expected To Be Called ‘Freedom 125’; Check Details.

Subscription Status

On the first day of its IPO, Bajaj Housing Finance has been met with notable investor interest. By midday, the IPO was subscribed 54 per cent of the total offer. Specifically, the retail investor portion saw a 59 per cent subscription, while the non-institutional investors’ quota was subscribed 1.10 times, as reported by Mint. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed a 1 per cent subscription rate, and the employee portion was subscribed 14 per cent. The shareholders’ quota was highly subscribed at 82 per cent, demonstrating robust support from existing investors. Bajaj Auto To Introduce More CNG Bike Models Under ‘Freedom’ Brand in Coming Months With Smaller and Larger Engines; Check Details.

Important Dates

The IPO of Bajaj Housing Finance is scheduled with key dates for investors to note. The subscription period began on September 9 and will conclude on September 11. Following the close of the IPO, the basis of allotment will be finalised on September 14. Refunds will be initiated on September 15, and shares will be credited to demat accounts on September 16, the same day the shares will be listed on the stock exchanges.

With a net profit of INR 1,731 crore and a notable 38 per cent year-on-year growth for FY24, Bajaj Housing Finance is set to leverage its IPO to further strengthen its capital base and support future expansion. The robust GMP and strong early subscription indicate high investor confidence in the company's growth prospects. As the IPO progresses, all eyes will be on how the shares perform upon listing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).