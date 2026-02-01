New Delhi, February 1: Budget 2026 live streaming will allow citizens, investors, and businesses across India to watch the Union Budget presentation in real time as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her speech in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The Union Budget 2026-27 is one of the most significant events in India’s economic calendar, closely tracked for announcements on taxation, government spending, and policy direction.

The Budget speech will be delivered in the Lok Sabha and is scheduled to begin at 11 am IST. Viewers planning to follow the proceedings online are advised to log in a few minutes early to ensure uninterrupted access to the live broadcast. Budget 2026 Expectations: From ‘Cheap Veggies’ To Tax Slabs, What India’s Middle Class Hopes To See.

Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 Speech Live

During the Union Budget 2026-27 speech, the Finance Minister will outline the government’s financial strategy for the upcoming year. Key focus areas typically include income tax proposals, capital expenditure, welfare schemes, fiscal deficit targets, and sector-specific reforms, all of which have a direct impact on households and markets. Union Budget 2026-27: Why Nirmala Sitharaman Is Tabling the Budget on a Sunday? Know Why ‘Sunday Budget’ Is a First Since Independence.

The Budget address generally lasts between one hour and 90 minutes, depending on the number of policy measures and announcements being introduced. As in previous years, the speech will be broadcast live, enabling nationwide access through Budget 2026 live streaming platforms.

After the speech concludes, complete Budget documents, including detailed expenditure statements and policy notes, will be released on official portals. These documents will also be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, allowing the public and analysts to review the full details of the Union Budget 2026-27.

