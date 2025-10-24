New Delhi, October 24: The grand festival of Chhath Puja, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, is set to give a major boost to the Indian economy, with trade worth around Rs 38,000 crore expected across the country, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday. This marks a sharp rise of 22.58 per cent from last year’s Rs 31,000 crore and Rs 27,000 crore in 2023 -- reflecting the festival’s growing cultural and economic significance.

The four-day festival, celebrated with devotion and grandeur, has not only become a symbol of faith and purity but also a driver of local trade and Swadeshi products. CAIT said that around 150 million people are participating in Chhath Puja rituals this year, which include fasting, bathing, and offering prayers to both the setting and rising sun. UPI Records Highest Single-Day Payments Worth INR 1.02 Lakh Crore on October 18 As GST Rate Cuts Boost Demand: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Once celebrated mainly in Bihar, the festival has now become a pan-Indian event, symbolising purity, discipline, and the deep connection between nature and humanity. In Delhi alone, Chhath-related trade is expected to cross Rs 6,000 crore this year. The city, which has a large Purvanchali population, has made elaborate arrangements for devotees, setting up around 1,500 ghats for rituals. Major ghats such as Yamuna Ghat, Kalindi Kunj, Wazirabad, and Geeta Colony have been beautifully decorated to welcome lakhs of worshippers.

The festival is celebrated with equal fervour in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and other states. Across India, markets are witnessing massive footfall as devotees purchase traditional Chhath essentials such as bamboo baskets (sup, daura, dalia), earthen lamps, sugarcane, fruits, sweets, sarees, utensils, and puja materials. CAIT Secretary General and MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said Chhath Puja is not just a religious festival but also a reflection of India’s social harmony and cultural unity. Binance Founder CZ Pardoned: US President Donald Trump Pardons Convicted Changpeng Zhao Over Money-Laundering Violations.

He added that it supports local traders and small-scale industries, strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vocal for Local” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat.” Most of the products used during Chhath Puja are handmade by local artisans, boosting the cottage industry and creating employment opportunities. Khandelwal emphasised that Chhath also promotes cleanliness, environmental awareness, and self-discipline -- making it one of India’s most holistic and meaningful festivals.

