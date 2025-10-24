US President Donald Trump has pardoned the convicted Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ. Reports indicate that Donald Trump took this step to boost the industry. Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, with an estimated 240 million users. It offers over 350 listed cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. Binance founder CZ was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to violations of US money-laundering laws. Reports indicated that the decision sparked discussions in the cryptocurrency. Google Earth AI New Update: Google Introduces Gemini-Powered Geospatial Reasoning Framework To Offer Deeper Insights of Earth to Users, Analysts.
President Trump Pardons Binance Founder CZ
BREAKING: 🇺🇸 President Trump pardons Binance founder CZ. pic.twitter.com/dU6H1jOfH9
— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 23, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)