US President Donald Trump has pardoned the convicted Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ. Reports indicate that Donald Trump took this step to boost the industry. Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, with an estimated 240 million users. It offers over 350 listed cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. Binance founder CZ was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to violations of US money-laundering laws. Reports indicated that the decision sparked discussions in the cryptocurrency. Google Earth AI New Update: Google Introduces Gemini-Powered Geospatial Reasoning Framework To Offer Deeper Insights of Earth to Users, Analysts.

President Trump Pardons Binance Founder CZ

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 President Trump pardons Binance founder CZ. pic.twitter.com/dU6H1jOfH9 — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Watcher Guru X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

