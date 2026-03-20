Mumbai, March 20: Retail diesel rates (diesel prices) in India remained largely unchanged on Friday, March 20, providing much-needed relief to consumers and the logistics sector. Despite a turbulent week in the international energy market - where Brent crude touched USD 108 per barrel due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia - state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have maintained a steady pricing strategy for regular auto fuels. While the prices of premium petrol variants and industrial diesel saw minor upward revisions in select regions today, the standard diesel used by the majority of transport vehicles continues to trade at established rates across major metropolitan centres.

The price stability comes as a surprise to many market analysts who expected a retail hike following the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil supply. Domestic stability is being attributed to a "shock absorber" mechanism where OMCs, including Indian Oil and BPCL, absorb short-term global volatility to protect the local economy from sudden inflationary spikes. Scroll down to check diesel prices today, March 20, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Fuel Price Hike: Why Has HPCL Increased Power Petrol Prices by INR 2?

City-Wise Diesel Rates As of March 20, 2026

Due to varying state-level Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges, diesel costs differ significantly across the country. Below are the retail rates for one litre of diesel in key Indian cities as of today.

Diesel Rate Today, March 20, 2026

City Diesel Price (per Litre) New Delhi INR 87.67 Mumbai INR 90.03 Chennai INR 92.39 Kolkata INR 92.02 Bengaluru INR 90.99 Hyderabad INR 95.70 Pune INR 90.35 Lucknow INR 87.81 Jaipur INR 90.21 Ahmedabad INR 90.17 Noida INR 87.89 Gurugram INR 87.97 Ghaziabad INR 87.47 Jodhpur INR 90.19 Srinagar INR 86.88

Factors Influencing Diesel Price Trends

The primary driver of fuel pricing in India remains the Dynamic Fuel Pricing system, under which rates are theoretically revised daily at 6:00 AM based on a 15-day rolling average of international benchmark prices. However, several internal factors currently outweigh global trends:

Taxation Structure: Central excise duties and state-specific VAT constitute nearly 40 per cent of the final retail price.

Central excise duties and state-specific VAT constitute nearly 40 per cent of the final retail price. Industrial Diesel Hike: While retail rates are stable, industrial diesel (bulk supply) reportedly jumped to INR 109.59 per litre today, signalling potential cost pressures for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

While retail rates are stable, industrial diesel (bulk supply) reportedly jumped to INR 109.59 per litre today, signalling potential cost pressures for the manufacturing and construction sectors. Exchange Rates: The Rupee-Dollar fluctuations continue to impact the landing cost of crude, as India imports approximately 85 per cent of its total oil requirements. Petrol Price Today, March 20, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Looking Ahead: Supply Chain Outlook

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reassured the public that India's energy security remains intact. While the West Asia conflict has disrupted some maritime routes, the government has confirmed that "additional crude oil cargoes" are currently en route to Indian ports to bolster national reserves. Market observers suggest that retail prices may remain in this "holding pattern" as long as the government and OMCs can navigate the current supply chain disruptions without passing the full burden of $100+ crude onto the end consumer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).