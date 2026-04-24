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Business Business EPFO Plans Pension Overhaul: New Scheme May Cut Monthly Payouts, Replace Higher Pension System The EPFO is proposing a new pension framework that could restructure the higher pension system and potentially reduce monthly payouts for private-sector workers. The plan introduces a dual-layered contribution model and seeks to increase the minimum pension to INR 3,000, while bracing for legal challenges over its retrospective application.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).