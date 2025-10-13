Mumbai, October 13: Ahead of Dhanteras, gold demand is surging across India as investors and consumers prepare for the auspicious festival, which marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. Traditionally considered an ideal day to purchase gold and precious metals, Dhanteras drives both investment and festive buying, with households seeking to bring home wealth and prosperity. Major metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, are seeing steady interest in gold bars, coins, and jewellery. Bitcoin Price Today, October 13, 2025: BTC Price Slightly up to USD 1,15,000 Mark After Sharp Drop Amid Crypto Market Volatility.

According to data from Good Returns, 24K and 22K gold saw marginal fluctuations, keeping investors and jewellery enthusiasts alert. Investors view the yellow metal as a reliable hedge against market volatility, while consumers are motivated by tradition and festival gifting. In addition to the 3% GST on gold value and 5% GST on making charges, buyers are factoring in purity and market trends while planning their purchases. Consumers are keen to make purchases before Dhanteras on October 18. Scroll below to check gold prices today across all major Indian cities. Gold Rate Today, October 9: Gold Price Retreats Slightly on Profit Booking After Record Rally, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, October 13 (Price Per Gram)

City 22K Gold (per gram) 24K Gold (per gram) Mumbai INR 11,464 INR 12,507 Delhi INR 11,479 INR 12,522 Bengaluru INR 11,464 INR 12,507 Chennai INR 11,525 INR 12,573 Jaipur INR 11,479 INR 12,522 Hyderabad INR 11,495 INR 12,540 Patna INR 11,500 INR 12,545 Lucknow INR 11,510 INR 12,555 Ahmedabad INR 11,500 INR 12,545 Kolkata INR 11,495 INR 12,540

Gold prices continue to remain elevated as investors seek safety amid global economic uncertainties. On Monday, the precious metal soared to a record high, driven by renewed US-China trade tensions and expectations of potential US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Spot gold rose 0.7% to USD 4,044.29 per ounce, after briefly touching USD 4,059.30 earlier in the session, while silver also surged to an all-time high. With Dhanteras around the corner, domestic demand for gold is expected to rise further, making it a preferred choice for both investment and festive purchases.

