Bitcoin’s price has risen slightly after a sharp fall from USD 126,000 to USD 112,000 yesterday amid high volatility in the crypto market. As of 8:29 AM IST on October 13, BTC was priced at USD 115,517, marking a rise of nearly USD 3,000 from its previous level. Overnight, the cryptocurrency remained stable, though it is still far from its previous all-time high. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 13, 2025: Tata Motors, Infosys and Phoenix Mills Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday,

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Up Slightly to USD 1,15,000

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)