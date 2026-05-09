Hyundai India to Launch Bayon-Based Mid-SUV and Localised Nexon EV Rival in FY2027

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Hyundai India has announced plans to broaden its domestic lineup with two new SUV nameplates scheduled for launch in the 2027 financial year. The move, detailed in the company's FY25-26 investor presentation, is part of a strategic push to reclaim market share and strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive mid-size and compact SUV segments. One model will feature an internal combustion engine (ICE) designed to sell alongside the Creta, while the other will mark the debut of a localised, dedicated electric vehicle (EV).

Tarun Garg, CEO of Hyundai India, stated that these upcoming nameplates are expected to act as "powerful catalysts" for the brand's next growth phase. The strategy mirrors approaches taken by competitors who have successfully introduced multiple models within overlapping price brackets to capture a wider demographic of buyers. Hyundai Motor India and Kia India Clock Highest-Ever April Sales in 2026, Growth Driven by New Venue, Seltos and Sonet Models.

New Bayon-Based Mid-Size SUV

The upcoming ICE-powered model, internally codenamed Bc4i, will be based on the platform of the Bayon crossover currently sold in Europe. Measuring approximately 4.18 metres in length, the vehicle will be positioned slightly below the Creta in the mid-size segment. Unlike high-performance models, the focus for the Bc4i will be on fuel efficiency and lower running costs.

To achieve this, the SUV is expected to feature a naturally aspirated petrol engine alongside a CNG powertrain utilizing a dual-cylinder setup. This model is likely to become Hyundai’s first CNG-powered SUV exceeding four metres in length. Consistent with Hyundai's brand identity, the interior is expected to be tech-heavy and include a suite of driver assistance features.

Localised Electric Compact SUV

The second new model, internally codenamed HE1i, is a localised electric compact SUV designed specifically for the Indian market. Built on the E-GMP (K) platform, shared with the international Inster, the HE1i will be manufactured at Hyundai’s Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. It is positioned to compete directly with popular models such as the Tata Nexon EV. BMW M440i Convertible Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The vehicle will be equipped with localised batteries sourced from Exide and will be offered in both standard and long-range versions. While specific Indian performance figures are yet to be confirmed, the related Euro-spec Inster provides a reference point with battery options of 42kWh and 49kWh, delivering WLTP ranges of 300km and 355km, respectively.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Autocar India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).