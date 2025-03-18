Mumbai, March 18: According to an exchange filing, ICICI Securities Ltd’s equity shares will soon be suspended from trading. ICICI Bank and its broking subsidiary have successfully completed the scheme of arrangement for the delisting. The move follows the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) ruling, which dismissed petitions challenging the process. With this, ICICI Securities will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. Know the date of delisting Swap Ratio & Other Details.

The delisting faced opposition from ICICI Securities' minority shareholders, who challenged it in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), arguing that it disproportionately benefited ICICI Bank’s stockholders. However, the proposal gained strong backing, with 93.82% of private shareholders and 71.88% of public shareholders voting in favour. ICICI Bank Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit Up 15% YoY for December Quarter at INR 11,792 Crore, NII Grows 9%.

When Is ICICI Securities Ltd Scheduled To Be Delisted?

According to an exchange filing, ICICI Securities Ltd. is scheduled to be delisted on March 24, 2025, following the completion of the scheme of arrangement. Trading in ICICI Securities' equity shares will be halted after market hours on March 21. The record date for the delisting is March 24, which will determine the public shareholders whose shares will be cancelled. In exchange, they will receive ICICI Bank shares based on the swap ratio outlined in the scheme. In exchange, they will receive ICICI Bank shares at a swap ratio of 67:100 (67 ICICI Bank shares for every 100 ICICI Securities shares). ICICI Bank Says ‘Did Not Provide Anything Beyond Retiral Benefits to SEBI Chief’ After Congress Labels Office for Profit Charge Against Madhabi Puri Buch. What Now? Now that the delisting process is finalized, ICICI Securities will no longer operate as an independent listed entity. ICICI Bank will fully absorb its broking arm, reinforcing its financial services portfolio. According to the approved swap ratio, ICICI Securities shareholders can expect to receive ICICI Bank shares after March 24, 2025. Market participants will be watching closely to assess the impact of this merger on ICICI Bank’s financial performance and stock movement in the coming months.

