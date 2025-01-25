Mumbai, January 25: India's second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, on Saturday reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the December quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 11,792 crore, compared to Rs 10,272 crore in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose by 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 20,371 crore from Rs 18,678 crore in Q3 FY24, according to its filing.

ICICI Bank's net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability metric, stood at 4.25 per cent in Q3 FY25, slightly lower than 4.43 per cent a year ago and 4.27 per cent in the previous quarter. According to its stock exchange filing, the bank maintained stable asset quality, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio slightly improving to 1.96 per cent from 1.97 per cent in the September quarter. Yes Bank Q3 FY25 Results: India’s Private Sector Bank Reports 165% Surge in Net Profit YoY at INR 612.3 Crore Compared To Last Fiscal.

The net NPA ratio remained unchanged at 0.42 per cent. Additionally, ICICI Bank has announced the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the bank for a term extending until December 22, 2027. Additionally, the bank has re-appointed Rakesh Jha as Executive Director, with his term set to run from September 2, 2025, to September 1, 2027. Tata Electronics Acquires 60% Stake in Pegatron Technology India To Boost iPhone Production Under ‘Make in India’ Initiative.

The lender's provisions and contingencies, set aside for potential bad loans, increased by 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,227 crore from Rs 1,049 crore in Q3 FY24. According to the bank, the higher NPA additions during the third quarter typically come from its Kisan Credit Card portfolio, a credit scheme for farmers. The bank's provision coverage ratio for non-performing loans stood at 78.2 per cent as of December 2024. ICICI Bank's shares closed at Rs 1,209.45 on Friday, up 0.58 per cent, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

