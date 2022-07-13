The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) hopes the situation will get back to normal soon. IndiGo in Dialogue with Employees to Address Issues: Airline on Mass Sick Leave Protest
"There are a few technicians who were absent for 2-3 days. We are in constant discussion with our employees, explaining the present situation and addressing all concerns, if any."
"Additionally, it is also clarified that unlike as perceived or as in some other cases, we have reinstated employees from 'leave without pay' to normal working conditions and restored salaries to pre-COVID-19 level since August/September 2021," the official said.
The official also said that the airline has adequate technicians to manage the present operations and like any growing airline, it is also constantly reviewing, recognising the present team and recruiting new talents. IndiGo Charges 'Cute Fee' From a Passenger! Netizens Have a Witty Take on The Viral Airfare Price Summary! (View Tweets)
The officials of IndiGo were not reachable for comments.
IndiGo through its public relations agency issued a statement saying that it is in dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances.
According to the statement, IndiGo is in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration.
