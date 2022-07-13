Chennai, July 13: Continuing their protest against low salaries, the aircraft maintenance technicians (ATMs) of two airlines -- IndiGo and Go First -- have reportedly gone on mass sick leave. Continuing their protest against low salaries, the aircraft maintenance technicians (ATMs) of two airlines -- IndiGo and Go First -- have reportedly gone on mass sick leave. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) hopes the situation will get back to normal soon. IndiGo in Dialogue with Employees to Address Issues: Airline on Mass Sick Leave Protest

However, when contacted by IANS, a Go First spokesperson said: "We would like to clarify that there has been no general protest/agitation by the technicians as construed. "There are a few technicians who were absent for 2-3 days. We are in constant discussion with our employees, explaining the present situation and addressing all concerns, if any." "Additionally, it is also clarified that unlike as perceived or as in some other cases, we have reinstated employees from 'leave without pay' to normal working conditions and restored salaries to pre-COVID-19 level since August/September 2021," the official said. The official also said that the airline has adequate technicians to manage the present operations and like any growing airline, it is also constantly reviewing, recognising the present team and recruiting new talents. IndiGo Charges 'Cute Fee' From a Passenger! Netizens Have a Witty Take on The Viral Airfare Price Summary! (View Tweets)