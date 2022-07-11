Imagine if airlines charge you for your beauty or smartness? A Twitter user, Shantanu, shared a screengrab of his airfare price summary, which confused the internet. The photo shows the man charged a 'Cute Fee' by IndiGo airlines. The 100 Rupees Cute fee came along with a dose of humour that went viral on the social media platform. While some tried to explain that the Cute price stands for Common User Terminal Equipment, others played along. SpiceJet Flight Attendant Dances On Classic Bollywood Tune ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’, Video Goes Viral.

Airline Charges A Cute Fee!

I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022

See Some Tweets, Here:

It is fee charged towards “Common User Terminal Equipment”. It’s charged by Airport Authority of India, not the carrier. They should write it in all caps to suggest that it’s an acronym. — Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) July 10, 2022

CUTE Fee And Cute Fee!

No worries i can pay 100₹ if someone's referring me cute 🙂😂😂 pain of singles. Btw why i would be charged for airport security 😂, yes I mean tick tick sound's coming from my bag, but that's clock 😂😂😂 — MAK✨ (@Mayankc34631496) July 11, 2022

