Today 19% of marketers have a budget of $1000 to $10,000 per year for influencer marketing strategy! Furthermore, 18% of marketers are planning to invest anywhere between $100,000 to $500,000 per year, as per data by BigCommerce. These statistics are clearly indicative that influencer marketing is currently leveraged by a wide range of businesses, from SMEs to multi-million-dollar brands.

This surge in investment implies a surge in ROI obtained from influencer marketing campaigns. To quote a recent study by Convince and Convert, influencer marketing can achieve up to 11 times better ROI than banner ads! Impressive, right? You must be wondering how brands are achieving such results through their influencer strategy. The secret lies in the expertise of the best influencer marketing agency, such as Grynow Media Pvt. Ltd.

Working at both ends of the spectrum, i.e., with influencers as well as with brands, allows influencer agencies like Grynow to develop a holistic perspective while curating a tailored influencer strategy for brands. Let’s explore how the company is creating a successful influencer marketing strategy for their clients!

How to Create a Winning Influencer Strategy in 2022

Analyzing Consumer Behaviour to Find Pain Points

Analyzing consumer behaviour and their pain points is a crucial element in understanding their decision-making process. This allows us to examine the most lucrative points in the consumer journey in order to counter, introduce, and consequently influence them towards your brand at these altering points.

In simpler words, if we know how the average consumer thinks or spends their money, we can capitalize on such bending points and create a strong inclination organically towards a brand. Understanding these crucial parameters allows agencies to create a customized influencer marketing strategy that is bound to rake in impressive results.

Leveraging Micro-influencers for High Organic Engagement in Influencer Marketing Strategy

A very obvious notion about the influencer marketing industry is that the bigger the influencer, the greater will be the results of their influencer marketing strategy. However, what brands don’t realize is that they can achieve a handsome ROI through smaller influencers as well, which are more commonly termed micro-influencers.

Influencers who have a following of anywhere between 10K to 100K are micro-influencers. Owing to a smaller audience, micro-influencers are involved with their audience on a much more intimate level, resulting in the generation of higher organic engagement on their content. Leading influencer agencies like Grynow leverage this fact to create a successful micro-influencer strategy.

Monitoring, Refining, and Repeating Winning Points of Influencer Strategy

Keeping a real-time tab on the progress of the influencer campaign allows agencies to understand what is working and what is not, yielding results as expected. Thus, they monitor the set KPIs of the campaign to accentuate the practices that are performing well and lose the activities that are not. These KPIs are set before the campaign goes live based on the goals to be achieved. They are monitored and tracked through means like specific hashtags, tracking links, affiliate links, etc. This is a fail-safe way to ensure a winning influencer marketing strategy for brands.

Displaying Authenticity Over Perfection Through Content Strategy

The key differentiator between celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing is the driving factor of displaying authenticity. Content creators have built a strong connection with their audience by being raw & relatable with them. This is what marketers focus on while devising a content strategy for an influencer marketing strategy.

It is easy for brands to let their purpose of product promotion dominate the content strategy, resulting in a salesy tone to the influencer campaign. In order to avoid this mistake, leading influencer marketing agencies like Grynow allow content creators to drive the discussion around content strategy as they understand best what will click with their audience! Thus, for a successful influencer marketing strategy, the input of influencers becomes crucial.

To Sum Up…

For creating a sure-shot successful influencer strategy, brands need to be open to quick change, think outside the box, and last but definitely not least, consider the inputs of influencers. Top influencer companies like Grynow Media Private Limited are creating a rift in the influencer marketing industry by experimenting & exploring beyond the traditional aspects of influencer marketing and, thus, bringing a fresh twist to influencer marketing strategies.