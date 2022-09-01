Mumbai, September 1: Twitter on Thursday, September 1 announced it has finally rolled out a small test for its much-awaited Edit Tweet feature, which will be available for Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Twitter Blue is the company’s subscription service, which gives access to some premium features at a fee.

Earlier, Twitter had announced it was developing the long-awaited edit button on April Fools Day. However, giving rest to speculations, Twitter, this morning, tweeted "If you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button, this is happening and you’ll be okay." Edit Tweet: Twitter Testing the Much-Awaited Feature, To Be Available for Twitter Blue Subscribers First.

Check Tweet:

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

As of now, the company is testing this feature with a small group to help the platform identify and resolve potential issues before the general release. During these tests, published tweets can be edited a few times in the first 30 minutes.

The edited tweets will appear with a label as a kind of indication that will tell that the tweet has been edited. On tapping the label, the user will be taken to the edit history of the tweet, which will show the original tweet.

Twitter is hoping to make tweeting easier and more approachable, giving people more choice and control in how they express themselves and how they contribute to the many conversations happening on the platform with this feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).