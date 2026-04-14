Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Meta Platforms is projected to surpass Alphabet's Google in global digital advertising revenue by the end of 2026, according to a new report from market research firm Emarketer. The shift would mark the first time the Facebook and Instagram parent company has outpaced the search giant in the digital ad sector, a market Google has dominated for over a decade.

The forecast estimates Meta’s global net ad revenues will reach USD 243.46 billion in 2026, slightly ahead of Google’s projected USD 239.54 billion. Analysts attribute this transition to Meta's aggressive integration of automation and its expanding suite of platforms, including WhatsApp and Threads. TCS Nashik Row: COO Aarthi Subramanian To Lead Probe As Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Calls Allegations ‘Gravely Concerning’.

Validation of AI and Automation Strategies

The primary driver behind Meta’s ascent is the widespread adoption of its Advantage+ automated ad suite. The technology uses artificial intelligence to streamline campaign setups and enhance returns on marketing spend, which has resonated strongly with advertisers looking for efficiency.

Max Willens, principal analyst at Emarketer, noted that surpassing Google serves as a validation of Meta's core strategies. While Google continues to see growth in areas such as YouTube Premium subscriptions, its broader and more diverse business mix makes it more challenging to maintain the same pace of advertising-specific growth as Meta.

Accelerated Growth and Market Rivalry

Emarketer projects Meta’s growth rate will accelerate to 24.1% this year, up from 22.1% in 2025. In contrast, Google’s advertising growth is expected to remain steady at approximately 11.9%. Meta has intensified competition by introducing advertising to WhatsApp and Threads, placing it in direct rivalry with platforms like Elon Musk’s X.

Furthermore, Meta’s Instagram Reels continues to compete for market share in the lucrative short-video space against TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Despite geopolitical uncertainties that often lead to budget cuts on smaller platforms like Snap and Pinterest, larger entities like Meta and Google continue to attract concentrated spending from global advertisers.

Concentration of Digital Ad Spend

The digital advertising landscape remains highly consolidated among a few major players. According to the report, Meta, Google, and Amazon are projected to account for 62.3% of all global digital ad spending by 2026. This concentration highlights the difficulty smaller platforms face in competing for visibility and budget.

Emarketer also clarified that recent legal and court rulings against both Meta and YouTube were not expected to materially alter these forecasts, as the projections were largely finalised before those specific verdicts were reached.

Future Outlook for the Tech Giants

While the shift in revenue leadership is a significant milestone, both companies remain central to the global digital economy. Google’s reliance on search-based intent remains a cornerstone of digital marketing, while Meta’s shift toward "agentic" AI and automated social commerce appears to be capturing a larger share of growth-oriented budgets. Indian Startup Layoffs: 1,700 Jobs Slashed in Q1 2026 as Livspace, Flipkart and Zupee Pivot Toward AI-Led Operations.

The competition between the two is expected to remain tight as they both invest heavily in generative AI tools to make ad creation and placement more intuitive for businesses of all sizes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).