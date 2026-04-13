Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a high-level investigation into serious allegations emerging from its Nashik office, with Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian set to lead the probe. The move comes after multiple complaints by female employees alleging mental harassment, s*xual misconduct, and forced religious conversion.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran described the allegations as ‘gravely concerning and anguishing’, emphasizing that the company is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness. He confirmed that immediate action has been initiated against the accused employees and that TCS is fully cooperating with ongoing investigations. TCS Nashik Case: N Chandrasekaran Calls Allegations ‘Gravely Concerning’, Probe Intensifies.

According to the company, several employees under scrutiny have already been suspended pending inquiry. Chandrasekaran reiterated the Tata Group’s strict zero-tolerance policy toward workplace misconduct, stating that any form of coercion or inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated.

The decision to appoint Aarthi Subramanian to head the investigation signals the company’s intent to ensure accountability at the highest level. The probe will focus on establishing facts, identifying all individuals involved, and recommending corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future. TCS Nashik Case: Tata Consultancy Services Suspends Employees, Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy on Workplace Harassment Allegations.

Meanwhile, local authorities have escalated the case. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the allegations and have arrested seven individuals, including a female HR manager. The investigation is ongoing, with further legal action expected based on findings.

TCS stated that it remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace. The company added that additional process improvements and safeguards will be implemented if required, depending on the outcome of the probe.

The case has raised broader concerns about workplace safety and corporate accountability in India’s IT sector, with industry watchers closely tracking how one of the country’s largest employers responds to the crisis.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).