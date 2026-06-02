NIFTY Stock Update: Index Slips 0.40% Amid Geopolitical Concerns

NIFTY's current Last Traded Price (LTP) stands at ₹23,289.75, reflecting a decline of 0.40% from its previous close of ₹23,382.60. The day's official trading session is yet to register an opening price, intraday high, or low, with volume currently at zero. This indicates a subdued start to trading activity, even as the broader market grapples with a mix of global and domestic cues.

NIFTY – Stock Updates as of (12:23PM, 02 Jun 2026) LTP ₹23,289.75 Open ₹0.00 High ₹0.00 Low ₹0.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 0 % Chg -0.40%

52-Week Context

Information regarding NIFTY's 52-week high and low is currently unavailable, precluding a direct comparison of today's price action against its annual trading range.

Latest Developments

The broader Indian equity benchmarks are trading lower this Tuesday, primarily weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistently high crude oil prices. Concerns over the US-Iran conflict, with reports of stalled peace talks and continued elevated oil prices (Brent crude near $94-$95 a barrel), are significant factors driving caution among investors. India, a major oil importer, faces potential inflationary pressures and increased import costs from rising crude, impacting overall economic growth. This global uncertainty is a key reason for the negative sentiment permeating the market.

Adding to the pressure is the sustained selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). FIIs remained net sellers on Monday, offloading equities worth ₹3,912 crore, contributing to a substantial outflow of approximately $26.4 billion from Indian equities so far in 2026, surpassing previous annual records. This consistent withdrawal of foreign capital is a significant headwind for the domestic market and the Indian Rupee.

Despite the overall weakness, a notable divergence is evident within sectoral indices. The Nifty IT index is a standout performer, surging over 2% to 4% in today's session, with stocks like TCS and Infosys showing strong gains. This rally is attributed to their position as dollar-earning entities, whose margins can improve with a weakening rupee – a direct consequence of higher crude oil prices impacting India's import-dependent economy. Conversely, Nifty Financial Services, Pharma, Energy, Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Auto, Consumption, Healthcare, and Industrial sectors are experiencing selling pressure. The Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices are also trading in the red, indicating broad-based weakness outside of the IT sector.

From a corporate announcement perspective, Hindustan Unilever has inaugurated its new Fragrance Hub in Mumbai, reinforcing India's role in its R&D and growth strategy, though its immediate stock impact appears mild. Wipro's subsidiary, Wipro IT Services, is set to acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc. for $28.5 million, strengthening its insurtech services presence. Additionally, Anant Raj has signed a ₹25,000 crore MoU with the Haryana Government for a data center, boosting its position in the digital infrastructure sector.

Derivative data suggests that while Nifty futures traded lower, fresh Put writing is concentrated around the 23,200 and 23,300 strikes, indicating potential support levels. Call writers, on the other hand, are focused on the 24,000 level, signalling resistance there.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, market participants will closely monitor any further developments in global geopolitical situations, crude oil price movements, and FII flows. The NIFTY may continue to face pressure, with any recovery largely dependent on a moderation in global headwinds or a significant positive domestic catalyst.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).