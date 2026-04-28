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News INDIA Mira Road ‘Lone Wolf’ Attack: Former US-Educated Teacher Arrested; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Confirms Incident As Case of ‘Self-Radicalisation’ (Watch Video) A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out a knife attack on two security guards in Mumbai’s Mira Road area, in what authorities are treating as a suspected 'lone wolf' case linked to possible self-radicalisation. The accused, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari, is a former teacher who had studied in the United States.

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Mumbai, April 28: A chilling incident in Mira Road in Mumbai’s western suburb on Tuesday has sent shockwaves through the region after a 31-year-old man, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari, allegedly attacked two security guards after questioning their religious identity and demanding they recite religious verses (Kalma).​ Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed that the incident is being treated as a case of “self-radicalisation” and a suspected “lone wolf” attack. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad is currently leading the investigation in coordination with the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police, while assistance from the National Investigation Agency has also been sought, he said.

​The attack took place at a construction site near Wockhardt Hospital on Mira Road. The victims, identified as Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, were on security duty at the Asmita Grade Mission site when Ansari approached them.​ Mumbai Stabbing Attack: 2 Men Stabbed After Being Asked To Recite ‘Kalma’ in Naya Nagar, Accused Arrested.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Confirms Incident As Case of 'Self-Radicalisation'

Solapur, Maharashtra: On the Mira Road Naya Nagar attack case, CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "...The youth had been living in the United States and had recently arrived here. Preliminary investigations suggest that he had become inclined toward radical ideology and allegedly carried… pic.twitter.com/N1y07XawAX — IANS (@ians_india) April 28, 2026

According to police reports, Ansari confronted the guards, asking about their religious identity and demanding that they recite specific religious verses. When the guards refused, Ansari allegedly drew a knife and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.​

Quick action by the Nayanagar Police led to his arrest within an hour of the crime. A subsequent search of Ansari’s residence in the Smita Regency building, where he lived alone in a rented apartment, uncovered disturbing materials. Investigating officers reportedly found documents containing keywords such as “Jihad”, “Gaza”, and “ISIS”.​ Mumbai Stabbing Attack: Security Guard Recounts Brutal ‘Religious Identity’ Assault, Forced To Recite ‘Kalma’ in Naya Nagar (Watch Video).

Police sources said that Ansari studied in the United States until 2019 before returning to India. He is a former Chemistry and Mathematics teacher who worked at a local coaching centre. After returning from the United States, he resided in Kurla before moving to Nayanagar, Mira Road. His family currently resides abroad in the United States.​

Chief Minister Fadnavis addressed the media, highlighting the crime's ideological nature. He said that this appears to be a clear case of self-radicalisation, adding that the accused seems to have been influenced by extremist literature and internet content. Driven by a radical mindset, his intent was to commit ‘jihad’ by targeting individuals of other faiths, he stated.​

He further assured that the authorities are digging deeper to find potential accomplices. He said that they are utilising the expertise of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency to investigate his links and determine who else might be behind this, or whether others have been similarly influenced by this radical ideology.​

Police sources said that, in security parlance, a lone wolf attack refers to a violent act committed by a single individual who prepares and executes the crime without a formal command structure or direct assistance from a terrorist organisation. However, they are often motivated by the ideologies and social media propaganda of such groups.​

The involvement of the National Investigation Agency suggests that authorities are treating the matter as a matter of the highest national security concern, seeking any digital footprints that connect Ansari to international terror modules.​

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).