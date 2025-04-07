New Delhi, April 07: Several key stocks are expected to be in focus on Monday, April 7, 2025, amid corporate developments and macroeconomic cues. Yes Bank (NSE: YESBANK), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS) and Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP) are among the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, April 07, reported CNBCTV18.

Meanwhile, Domestic benchmark indices suffered losses on Friday, in line with the global markets which tanked after US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement. Reacting to it, China also imposed a 34 per cent tax on imports from the US, which further crashed S&P 500 and Dow Jones on Friday afternoon. As we enter a new week below are the stocks to buy or sell on April 07. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Weak Global Cues Post Donald Trump Tariffs.

Yes Bank (NSE: YESBANK) may draw investor attention following the exit of two senior executives. Dhavan Shah, Country Head of SME Banking, and Akshay Sapru, Country Head of Private Banking & Liabilities Products, are stepping down, prompting a portfolio reshuffle. Though the reasons for their departures are not yet clear, such exits may weigh on sentiment. Indian Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Ends 322 Points Lower, Nifty Holds 23,250 As Investors Take Cautious Approach on US Reciprocal Tariffs.

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS) will also be under the spotlight after its UK-based subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), announced a pause in vehicle shipments to the US. This move comes in response to a steep 25% import tariff introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration. The suspension may temporarily disrupt revenue from JLR’s US operations, impacting investor outlook.

Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP) has expanded its Mumbai presence with a new residential project in Versova. This marks the company’s first venture in the prime Western suburb, signaling continued focus on high-value markets and potentially boosting long-term revenue growth.

Bajaj Housing Finance (NSE: BAJAJHFL) posted strong Q4 FY25 numbers, with gross disbursements reaching approximately INR 14,250 crore, up from INR 11,393 crore year-on-year. Its Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 26% to INR 1,14,680 crore, reflecting robust demand for housing loans.

Indian Bank (NSE: INDIANB) reported a 5.1% QoQ increase in total business to INR 13.25 lakh crore in Q4, led by solid growth in deposits and advances. The strong performance could support near-term bullish sentiment in the banking space.

It is to be seen whether the US stock market crash on Friday evening have a major impact on the Indian stock market on Monday or not.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).