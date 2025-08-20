Mumbai, August 20: The stock market continued its strong run on Tuesday, August 19, as well. After closing on a positive note on August 19, the stock market is set to reopen on Wednesday, August 20, with active buying and selling expected as trading resumes. Several stocks are likely to be in focus on August 20, including RVNL (NSE: RVNL), HAL (NSE: HAL), Bajaj Auto (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO), IRFC (NSE: IRFC), and Wonderla Holidays (NSE: WONDERLA).

On August 19, Indian equity indices ended on a strong note with Nifty around 25,000. At close, the Sensex was up 370.64 points or 0.46% at 81,644.39, and the Nifty was up 103.70 points or 0.42% at 24,980.65. Scroll down to check the complete list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on August 20. India Clears INR 62,000 Crore Deal To Buy 97 LCA Tejas Mark 1A Fighter Jets.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, August 20:

RVNL (NSE: RVNL)

RVNL has appointed Provigil Surveillance Ltd, a subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, for a contract worth INR 85 crore to deploy AI-enabled video surveillance systems at 441 D & E category stations and upgrade facilities at 43 major stations of Southern Railway, CNBCTV18 reported.

HAL (NSE: HAL)

The government has cleared an INR 62,000 crore project to acquire 97 more LCA Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The final approval was granted at a high-level meeting on August 19, paving the way for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to begin production. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 19, 2025: Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta and Reliance Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bajaj Auto (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO)

On August 19, Bajaj Auto experienced a significant increase in open interest, reflecting heightened trading activity.

IRFC (NSE: IRFC)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has sanctioned and executed agreements for a fresh term loan facility of INR 199.70 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation (SITCO) to support the development of the Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH).

Wonderla Holidays (NSE: WONDERLA)

According to the CNBCTV18, the company has announced a final dividend of INR 2.00 per equity share with a face value of INR 10 each.

On August 19, optimism prevailed in the market, buoyed by plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali and easing geopolitical worries, PTI reported, citing analysts. Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors rose the most by 3.5% while Adani Ports gained 3.16%. Reliance Industries rose by 2.82%. Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti were also among the gainers.

