Mumbai, August 19: After closing on a strong note on August 18, the stock market is set to reopen on Tuesday, August 19, with active buying and selling expected as trading resumes. Several stocks are likely to be in focus on August 19, including Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE), Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA), and Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL).

On August 18, Indian equity indices ended on a positive note with Nifty above 24,850. At close, the Sensex was up 676.09 points or 0.84% at 81,273.75, and the Nifty was up 251.20 points or 1.02% at 24,882.50. Scroll down to check the complete list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on August 19. Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 676 Points, Nifty Gains 245 Points Amid Positive Sentiment Around Upcoming GST Reforms.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, August 19:

Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC)

On August 18, Hindustan Zinc Limited said its board has approved a plan to set up a 10 million tonnes per annum tailings reprocessing plant with an investment of up to INR 3,823 crore. In a statement, the company said that "its board has approved the establishment of India's first zinc tailings reprocessing plant at Rampura Agucha, Bhilwara district, Rajasthan".

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

Vedanta announced on Monday that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, August 21, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. In a regulatory filing, the company said that the record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders to the proposed dividend, if declared, has been set as Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 18, 2025: Mobikwik, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE)

The Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Consumer Products (RCP) has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of majority stake in a joint venture (JV) with Naturedge Beverages as it looks to enhance its presence as a total beverage company.

Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA)

Vodafone Idea is looking to raise funds from non-banking sources to maintain continuity of its capex plan, a top official of the company said on August 18.

Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL)

Weeks after providing users free access to Perplexity AI Pro to its customers, Airtel has reportedly started offering free access to Apple Music for its prepaid users. Some Airtel prepaid customers have begun seeing the Apple Music offer inside the Airtel Thanks app, which was first reported by Telecom Talk. The banner mentions that users can enjoy the streaming service at no extra cost for up to six months.

On August 18, US stock market opened flat as investors focused on corporate earnings reports from major retailers and the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole.

