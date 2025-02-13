New Delhi, February 13: Several stocks are expected to remain in the spotlight on Thursday, February 13, following key developments and market trends. Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KotakBank) , Muthoot Finance (NSE: MuthootFin) , Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BajajFinsv) are among the shares that are expected to remain in focus on Thursday amid key market developments, according to a CNBCTV18 report.

Indian equity indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session on February 12. At close, the Sensex was down 122.52 points or 0.16 percent at 76,171.08, and the Nifty was down 26.55 points or 0.12 percent at 23,045.25. As we enter a new day, RBI’s regulatory relief for Kotak Mahindra Bank, strong earnings from Muthoot Finance, and bullish momentum in Bajaj Finserv may drive investor interest on Thursday, February 13. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Continue To Slip Amid Persistent FII Outflows; Experts Say PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump Talks To Be Watched Closely.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KotakBank) : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its restrictions on the private lender, allowing it to resume onboarding new customers via digital channels and issue fresh credit cards. These restrictions were imposed in April 2024 under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act due to concerns over IT infrastructure. With this regulatory hurdle cleared, Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to see renewed investor interest. Lupin Share Price Today, February 12: Lupin India Limited Saw a Minor Dip in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Muthoot Finance (NSE: MuthootFin) : The gold loan financing company reported a 32.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹1,363 crore for Q3FY25, surpassing analyst estimates. Net interest income (NII) jumped 42.8% YoY to ₹2,721.4 crore, driven by strong demand for gold loans amid rising gold prices. These positive financials could support bullish sentiment around the stock.

Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BajajFinsv) : The stock has seen unusual buying interest since the beginning of the year, gaining 14% over six weeks, significantly outperforming Nifty and Bank Nifty. A bullish flag breakout on daily charts suggests potential for further gains, with analysts forecasting an additional 5-7% upside.

Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance) : Mukesh Ambani-led RIL has incorporated a new subsidiary, REC Sustainable Energy Solutions Pte Ltd, in Singapore, focusing on R&D and talent acquisition for its renewable energy business.

Bharti Airtel (NSE: BhartiArtl): Bharti Airtel stock has closed at a 3.5 month high showing initial signs of ending its sideways consolidation northwards. A follow up move higher can be seen as the stock has been making higher low formation repeatedly, fresh short covering to commence on sustaining above 1688.

With strong market triggers, these stocks could see significant action in Thursday’s session.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

